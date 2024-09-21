Keon highlights achievements, overcoming pandemic challenges in first SOCA

In his first State of the City Address (SOCA), Mayor Michael Marcos Keon outlined the achievements of his administration since assuming office on 30 June 2019. Keon detailed significant strides in health, education, infrastructure, and economic development, while also highlighting how the city tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Keon began by emphasizing the immense challenges posed by the pandemic, which hit Laoag City shortly after he took office. He recounted the swift implementation of strict border controls that allowed Laoag City to record zero casualties in the first year of the pandemic.
To support residents during this difficult time, the city provided cash assistance of Php 1,000 to 19,755 households and distributed essential relief goods such as canned goods, noodles, and rice. Although vaccine supply was initially limited, Mayor Keon worked closely with Senator Bong Go and Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. to secure additional vaccines. As a result, Laoag became the first city in Region 1 to achieve herd immunity.
In the education sector, the administration supplied 63 laptops to senior high school students and provided resources to the Department of Education to aid online learning efforts. Mayor Keon also highlighted the city’s "No Movement Day" policy, which earned national recognition for reducing unnecessary travel during the pandemic.
Addressing the mental health impacts of COVID-19, Laoag City established a mental health assistance center, offering counseling services to residents.
With the pandemic easing, the city resumed its regular programs, including the expansion of the Laoag City College Scholarship Program. The budget for the program was increased, benefiting more students than before.
Mayor Keon also celebrated the city’s achievements in sports, recognizing athletes like Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, who earned international taekwondo victories, and Ma. Christine Joy Taliente, who excelled in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. He also acknowledged Dr. Aira Cassandra Suguitan Castro for topping the 2023 Physician Licensure Examination.
In health services, Mayor Keon reported that the city administration successfully paid off significant loans taken out for the Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH), making the hospital debt-free. He also noted that LCGH received three green stars from the Department of Health for being safe, resilient, and environmentally friendly.
Laoag City's peace and order initiatives were equally commendable, with the city’s Peace and Order Council and Anti-Drug Abuse Council receiving high functionality awards from 2019 to 2023. The establishment of Balay Silangan in 2023 to rehabilitate drug offenders was another major milestone. Furthermore, the city became the first in Ilocos Norte to open an animal pound to care for stray animals.
On the social welfare front, Mayor Keon discussed the Milestone Award Program, which provides financial assistance to senior citizens, as well as skills training and livelihood programs aimed at helping solo parents and low-income households. He also mentioned the city's Stimulation and Therapeutic Activity Center, which serves children with special needs.
In terms of economic development, Mayor Keon pointed to several promising projects, including the opening of SM Mall and the construction of affordable housing units under the 4PH Program. The city’s business environment improved with the launch of the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (e-BOSS) and online payment systems, which boosted revenue collection by 21.57% from 2021 to 2023.
Mayor Keon also highlighted cultural achievements, including the designation of two local properties as national treasures. Tourist arrivals in the city rose by 20% since 2019, further establishing Laoag City as a culturally vibrant and peaceful destination.
Infrastructure improvements were another key focus of the SOCA. The city paved 14.86 kilometers of roads since 2019 and allocated Php 20 million to enhance its drainage system. Additionally, Laoag City closed a non-compliant dumpsite and established a sanitary landfill, one of the largest in Region 1. Mayor Keon thanked First District Congressman Sandro Marcos for helping secure funding for these projects.
In concluding his address, Mayor Keon celebrated the city’s financial accomplishments, noting three consecutive years of receiving an unmodified audit opinion from the Commission on Audit and a consistent revenue growth of 9.43% year-on-year. He proudly announced that Laoag City was awarded the “Subaybayani” Award by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in recognition of the city’s excellent governance.