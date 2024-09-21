Keon highlights achievements, overcoming pandemic challenges in first SOCA

In his first State of the City Address (SOCA), Mayor Michael Marcos Keon outlined the achievements of his administration since assuming office on 30 June 2019. Keon detailed significant strides in health, education, infrastructure, and economic development, while also highlighting how the city tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Keon began by emphasizing the immense challenges posed by the pandemic, which hit Laoag City shortly after he took office. He recounted the swift implementation of strict border controls that allowed Laoag City to record zero casualties in the first year of the pandemic.

To support residents during this difficult time, the city provided cash assistance of Php 1,000 to 19,755 households and distributed essential relief goods such as canned goods, noodles, and rice. Although vaccine supply was initially limited, Mayor Keon worked closely with Senator Bong Go and Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. to secure additional vaccines. As a result, Laoag became the first city in Region 1 to achieve herd immunity.