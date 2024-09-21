Katutubo spotted

Trade and pop-up season is on high! Katutubo is almost a monthly shopping destination to go at the Bench Tower in BGC — the latest edition held last 13-15 September — presented a range of coveted pieces from designer ready-to-wear, up and coming brands, cool accessories and jewelry, home stuff and gastronomic treats, too. This haven for love local and platform for young entrepreneurs, aspiring retailers, fashion designers as well as seasoned names is a treasure trove of so many things new. A notable force in the industry, Katutubo celebrates and supports the artistry of the Filipino talent in all inclusivity as seen in the diversity of brands and products at the pop-up.
The BER months have started and with so many new things, we at the Daily Tribune dropped by the seasoned pop-up and spotted the chic and cool shopping for the ultimate finds. No time goes to waste for the purveyors of style, fashion peeps and those ahead of the pack.
Catch the next Katutubo 11-13 October at the Bench Tower.