IPOPhl taps QC as PICS host

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPhl) has partnered with the Quezon City government to host the much-anticipated return of its Philippine-International Copyright Summit (PICS) this October.

Known as the “City of Stars,” Quezon City is home to 130 registered production companies and screen enterprises, six national broadcast networks, and nearly 100 cinemas, earning it the reputation as the Philippines’ capital for culture, entertainment and media.

“By supporting the 2nd PICS, Quezon City is not only elevating its place in the entertainment world but also in the broader landscape of creativity, supporting artists and the fight to protect their rights in an ever-changing world,” IPOPhl director general Rowel S. Barba said.

Quezon City has been named the Overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in the country for the fourth straight year in 2024 and leads special awards in intellectual property filings since 2022.

“Beyond its expertise, the city’s commitment to championing artists’ rights and its support for intellectual property creation make it the right partner for one of the country’s biggest events on copyright and creative industries,” Barba said.

Since 2012, the city government has held the annual Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema), the Philippines’ only local government-led film festival, which has screened nearly 1,000 local and international films.

The city is also working closely with QC-based filmmakers, artists, and creatives to address their concerns through the newly established Quezon City Film Development Commission.

“We are truly grateful to have been chosen as the host of this year’s PICS. We acknowledge the great potential of the creative industry, and we are committed to serving as the venue for all artists to showcase their talents, gain more knowledge, and acquire networking opportunities to further develop their skills,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.