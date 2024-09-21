IPOPHL taps QC as host for its 2nd PH-lnt'I Copyright Summit

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has partnered with the Quezon City Government in hosting the much-awaited return of its Philippine-International Copyright Summit (PICS) this October.

Known as the "City of Stars," Quezon City is home to 130 registered production companies and screen enterprises, six national broadcast networks, and nearly 100 cinemas, earning it the reputation as the Philippines' capital for culture, entertainment, and media.

"By supporting the 2nd PICS, QC is not only elevating its place in the entertainment world but in the broader landscape of creativity, supporting artists and the fight to protect their rights in an ever-changing world," said IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba.

Quezon City has been named the Overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in the country for four consecutive years through 2024 and has led in special awards for intellectual property filings since 2022.

"Beyond its expertise, the city's commitment to champion artists' rights and support for intellectual property creation makes it the right partner for one of the country's biggest events on copyright and creative industries," said Barba.

Since 2012, the city government has hosted the annual Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema), the Philippines' only local government-led film festival, screening nearly 1,000 local and international films.

The city is also working closely with QC-based filmmakers, artists, and creatives to further address their concerns and needs, through the newly-established Quezon City Film Development Commission (QCFDC).