IPOPHL taps QC as host for its 2nd PH-lnt'I Copyright Summit

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has partnered with the Quezon City Government in hosting the much-awaited return of its Philippine-International Copyright Summit (PICS) this October.
Known as the "City of Stars," Quezon City is home to 130 registered production companies and screen enterprises, six national broadcast networks, and nearly 100 cinemas, earning it the reputation as the Philippines' capital for culture, entertainment, and media.
"By supporting the 2nd PICS, QC is not only elevating its place in the entertainment world but in the broader landscape of creativity, supporting artists and the fight to protect their rights in an ever-changing world," said IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba.
Quezon City has been named the Overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in the country for four consecutive years through 2024 and has led in special awards for intellectual property filings since 2022.
"Beyond its expertise, the city's commitment to champion artists' rights and support for intellectual property creation makes it the right partner for one of the country's biggest events on copyright and creative industries," said Barba.
Since 2012, the city government has hosted the annual Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema), the Philippines' only local government-led film festival, screening nearly 1,000 local and international films.
The city is also working closely with QC-based filmmakers, artists, and creatives to further address their concerns and needs, through the newly-established Quezon City Film Development Commission (QCFDC).
“We are truly grateful to have been chosen as the host of this year’s PICS. We acknowledge the great potential of the creative industry, hence, we are committed to serving as the venue for all artists to showcase their talents, crafts, and to gain more knowledge, and acquire networking opportunities to further develop their skills,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.
As the country's biggest gathering on copyright and creative industries, the 2nd PICS is expected to draw in hundreds of artists, legal professionals, technology experts, academics, industry leaders, and policymakers from various creative fields.
Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (BCRR) Director Emerson G. Cuyo added that Quezon City emerged as "the best choice" to host the event, given its proven track record in organizing and supporting large events that attract people from all over the metro, the country, and the world.
"Quezon City's rich experience with events will help us run the show smoothly, ensure everyone's safety and effectively meet the success of the event which is to enable participants to learn, exchange ideas, and grow their networks," Cuyo added.
The event, led by IPOPHL's BCRR, will center on the theme "Unlocking the Future: Tech Trends and Challenges in Copyright" sparking discussions on the intersections between copyright law and emerging digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (Al).
The public is encouraged to tune in to updates to be announced on IPOPHL's and the BCRR's social media pages.