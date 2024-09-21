Int. Coastal Cleanup: Phoenix rises to the occasion

Phoenix Petroleum, through its corporate social responsibility arm, Phoenix Philippines Foundation, Inc., participated in the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup on 21 September 2024.

The cleanup was conducted simultaneously across 10 locations nationwide, with Phoenix employees joining local community volunteers to remove waste and debris from coastal areas near the company’s facilities. A total of 274 sacks of trash were collected during the activity.

"By joining this global movement, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting the environment and ensuring cleaner coastlines for future generations. This is an extension of our continuous efforts to positively impact the communities where we operate and support the health of marine ecosystems," said Phoenix Senior Vice President Atty. Raymond Zorrilla.

Key Phoenix facilities involved in the cleanup included depots in Batangas, Bacolod, Cebu, Aklan, Davao, General Santos, Villanueva, and Zamboanga, as well as LPG plants in Iligan and Cebu.

Phoenix’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy, aligns with the company’s ongoing environmental advocacy as part of the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean health. Each year, millions of volunteers worldwide contribute to preserving marine ecosystems through this event.