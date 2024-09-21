In photos: Phl's first civil aviation museum

LOOK: Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched an immersive aviation museum at the Lucio K. Tan Jr. Center in Pasay City to celebrate its national and global achievements.

Visitors begin their journey in a viewing room, exploring PAL's 83-year history and honoring the innovators who shaped the airline's legacy. The Kapitan wall pays tribute to chairman Dr. Lucio C. Tan, highlighting his influence on PAL's service philosophy.

The museum features memorabilia, including the airline's first ticket, early in-flight menus, and the evolution of PAL uniforms. Guests can also enjoy a Business Class cabin display that offers a 'view' of the ramp leading to the airport.