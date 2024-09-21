Ifugao: A mute witness to WWII

Ifugao is home to some of the country’s living cultural landscape.

The landlocked province is synonymous with the Banawe Rice Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is sometimes called the eighth wonder of the world by Filipinos because of its ancient engineering feat that bears the cradle of Cordillera culture and history.

There’s also the Hanging House, literally a house on the edge of a cliff, approximately 12 kilometers away from Banaue Town (Poblacion) and near Bangaan Rice Terraces.

But, beyond these iconic wonders, this charming province has been a mute witness to the last months of the Second World War in the Philippines almost 80 years ago.

The Province of Ifugao and the Municipality of Kiangan recently held the 79th Victory Day, a commemorative event to observe the Surrender of Japanese General Tomoyuki Yamashita which ended Second World War in the archipelago.

The two-day observance was held at the Kiangan National Shrine, a Philippine Veterans Affairs Office military memorial which marks the spot where Yamashita surrendered on 2 September 1945 after successive defeats of the Imperial Japanese Army in the North Luzon and Cordillera regions in the hands of Filipino guerillas, US troops and Ifugao bolomen.

Monikered the “Tiger of Malaya,” Yamashita formally signed the instruments of surrender on 3 September at Camp John Hay in Baguio City where he was flown by the Allied Forces.