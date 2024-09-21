Go launches Cebu Super Health Center

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go led the groundbreaking ceremony for the super health center in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu, on Friday. This initiative reflects his ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility nationwide, particularly in rural areas.

In his speech, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized the significance of these healthcare facilities.

“Through the establishment of super health centers, we’ve seen how beneficial they are to communities, especially in rural areas. The aim is to bring government medical services closer to the people,” he stated.

Thanks to collaborative efforts among Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DoH) led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, funding has been secured for over 700 super health centers across the country, including 20 in Cebu.

Go expressed his gratitude to local officials for their dedication in bringing the super health center to fruition, specifically thanking Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Governor Gwen Garcia, Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy and Vice Mayor Ricci Regen Reluya for their contributions.

In addition, Go supported community health frontliners by distributing grocery packs to barangay health workers (BHWs) and barangay nutrition scholars (BNSs) present at the event.

Besides inspecting the super health center, Go collaborated with Mayor Canoy and the local government to provide financial assistance to qualified indigent sectors in the town.

A total of 532 individuals from various backgrounds — including BHWs, BNSs, fire victims and vendors — gathered at the San Fernando Municipal Sports Complex to receive additional support, including meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts.

Some beneficiaries also received shoes, phones, bicycles, watches and sports equipment such as volleyballs and basketballs.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go played a vital role in securing funding for the sports complex.

Go backs Penafrancia Festival

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his heartfelt solidarity with participants and organizers of the Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival, which honors the revered image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

The festival, featuring a colorful procession from the Basilica to the Metropolitan Cathedral, drew thousands of devotees and tourists to Naga City Plaza.

In his speech as a guest of honor on 19 September, Go praised the community’s dedication and faith, emphasizing the importance of unity in preserving Filipino traditions.

“The Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival symbolizes our strong faith, unity and culture,” he said, joining in prayers and gratitude for the continued guidance of Our Lady.

Invited by local officials including Mayor Attorney “Son” Legacion, Go also provided support to vulnerable sectors in the city, assisting displaced workers earlier that day.

“I will continue to serve you as your Mr. Malasakit, believing that service to the people is service to God,” he stated.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go emphasized his support for development initiatives in Naga City, notably the establishment and upgrading of a Super Health Center, as well as the allocation of medical equipment.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development, insisting that “no Filipino should be left behind.”