Fifty Fifty and their ‘Love Tune’

Breakout K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty has released their mini album, Love Tune, out now via Arista Records. In celebration of the album, the girls have also shared a cinematic music video of album track “SOS” which sees the girls finding their joy to dance again.

On this six-track EP, Fifty Fifty aims to continue the message of love as an extension to “Cupid” the global chart-topping hit, which became the longest-charting K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 15 consecutive weeks (peaking at no. 17) and reached number two on the Billboard Global 200.

Behind the project, the K-pop sensations share, “Fifty Fifty’s 2nd EP Love Tune is a collection of songs exploring various narratives centered around the theme of love. With their new project, Fifty Fifty aims to deliver their message of love to the world as an extension of their previous hit, “Cupid.”

The beloved K-Pop group adds, “The name of the album was created by combining the words ‘love story’ and ‘tuning.’ It was conceptualized as a radio-friendly album that delicately captures and weaves together the various forms of love we encounter in our daily lives like the many stories and confessions shared on the radio that enrich people’s lives.”