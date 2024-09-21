Farewell to a Hollywood star: Kathryn Crosby, actress and Bing Crosby's widow, dies at 90

Kathryn Crosby, a talented actress of the 1950s and widow of legendary entertainer Bing Crosby, has passed away at the age of 90. Known for her roles in classics like "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" and "Anatomy of a Murder," Kathryn left an indelible mark on Hollywood before stepping back from the limelight to focus on family life with her famous husband.

Born Olive Kathryn Grandstaff in Texas, she pursued her passion for the arts, graduating from the University of Texas before embarking on a promising film career. Her journey in Hollywood led her to cross paths with Bing Crosby, sparking a romance that would change the course of her life. After their marriage in 1957, Kathryn balanced family life with occasional appearances alongside Bing in television specials and commercials.

Following Bing's passing in 1977, Kathryn continued to honor his legacy while pursuing her own interests. She hosted a golf tournament in his name for 16 years and returned to performing, gracing both stage and screen. Kathryn's life was a testament to resilience and adaptability, from her early days as a rising star to her later roles as a devoted wife, mother, and guardian of the Crosby legacy. She leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories and three children who carry on the family's artistic traditions.