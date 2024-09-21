DSWD leads National Family Week

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Saturday that it will lead the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF) in observing the 32nd National Family Week from 23 to 27 September.

The DSWD encourages Filipinos to celebrate family unity and harmony. “We urge all Filipino families to bond, strengthen communication and maintain healthy relationships,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the agency spokesperson.

This year’s theme, “Pamilyang Tutugon sa Pagbabago ng Panahon,” will focus on raising awareness about climate change’s impact on families and their role in climate action.

On Saturday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a member of the NCFF, organized a family fun run and concert at SM Mall of Asia to promote family bonding.

The DSWD will officially launch National Family Week on Monday during its flag-raising ceremony and encourages families to observe “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day,” as per Presidential Proclamation No. 326, which promotes shared mealtimes.

The Office of the President has issued Memorandum Circular 64, suspending work in government offices in the Executive branch at 3 p.m. on Monday.

A community garden activity in partnership with the Department of Agriculture will take place on 24 September in Barangay Puray, Rizal.

On the third day, an Interfaith Family Forum will be held, featuring DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary Maria Isabel Lanada discussing strategies for coping with environmental challenges.

For DSWD personnel, a “DSWD Family Day” on 26 September will include activities to foster togetherness and communication. Additionally, an awarding ceremony for winners of groufie and family TikTok contests will be held.