DSWD joins family fun run

As part of the celebration of National Family Week, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Group Adonis Sulit, along with agency personnel, joined the family fun run at SM Mall of Asia Grounds on Saturday (21 September).

The fun run was organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the members of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), chaired by the DSWD.

Other NCFF members organized activities from 23-27 September, such as a community garden and an interfaith family forum, as part of the annual celebration.

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 60 issued on 28 September 1992, the fourth week of September every year is declared Family Week.