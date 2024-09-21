Decathlon's 12th branch opens in Binondo

A new experience awaits sports enthusiasts at Decathlon Binondo Connect, offering a one-stop shop for all sports needs with a focus on innovation. The store introduces a self check-out feature designed to streamline the shopping experience.

“What self check-out allows you to do is to be able to bring the products to the counter and check them out yourselves to make a much more seamless shopping experience,” Jessica de Leon Ramos, Country Marketing Director of Decathlon Philippines said.

Ramos also emphasized Decathlon's mission to promote a healthier lifestyle for everyone, no matter their fitness level. “Health is not just about reaching your fitness. It’s about creating a better lifestyle for yourself, no matter how big or small, whether you’re just starting or in the middle," she said.