Decathlon's 12th branch opens in Binondo

Global sports retailer Decathlon has further expanded its reach over the Philippine market with the opening of its 12th store in Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila on Friday, 20 September.
The new 121-square meter store, dubbed Decathlon Binondo Connect, caters to over 70 sports and offers a variety of sportswear and equipment from shoes and clothing to balls, rackets, yoga mats, and more.
Decathlon Philippines Regional Manager Benoit Gauthier noted that the opening of the store helps the brand continue to provide Filipinos with more convenient ways to fulfill their sports needs.
"Adding a new Connect store in this multicultural area makes so much sense for us in terms of accessibility. We are, indeed, following our purpose to move the people through the wonders of the sports," Gauthier said.
A new experience awaits sports enthusiasts at Decathlon Binondo Connect, offering a one-stop shop for all sports needs with a focus on innovation. The store introduces a self check-out feature designed to streamline the shopping experience.
“What self check-out allows you to do is to be able to bring the products to the counter and check them out yourselves to make a much more seamless shopping experience,” Jessica de Leon Ramos, Country Marketing Director of Decathlon Philippines said.
Ramos also emphasized Decathlon's mission to promote a healthier lifestyle for everyone, no matter their fitness level. “Health is not just about reaching your fitness. It’s about creating a better lifestyle for yourself, no matter how big or small, whether you’re just starting or in the middle," she said.