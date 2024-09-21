China Blue enchants Manila once more

The early morning phone message ended with an enticing invitation — to dine at the country’s premiere Chinese restaurant, China Blue at Conrad Hotel Manila, featuring the culinary incantation crafted and curated by the Hong Kong-based celebrity chef Jereme Leung. So, would you send your regrets?

Four dear friends and tried-and-tested travelling buddies gathered at the designated moment and space. We were graciously welcomed by the venue’s woman-that-matters Lady Jane, who immediately whisked us to a cozy private room.

Skirting by some empty tables and chairs, we instinctively wondered whether us seniors were simply just having a much-too-early a dinner. Hmmm...

Gladly seated around a huge round table, not too often seen in massive banquet halls, it offered ample elbow room, yet we could still capture the whispers of each other without any effort. We soon noticed the always-versatile lazy Susan gapingly missing. But fret not. An efficient-looking waiter stood at attention, with a ready warm smile. His entire body language seemed to scream “At your service!”