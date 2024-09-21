Chavit vows dev’t, modernization

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — Former governor and congressman Luis Chavit Singson assured local government units (LGUs) of Ilocos Sur of the development of the whole province, especially the modernization of transport vehicles and the digitalization of payments in the markets and of transportation fares for the convenience of everybody.

In a recent meeting with local leaders here, Singson also announced his plan to run for senator and the candidacy of the partylist group Ako Ilocano Ako of his daughter Representative Richelle Singson in the 2025 elections.

Earlier, Singson announced his senatorial bid to the leaders of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines. In turn, LMP leaders nationwide assured their support for Singson’s bid.

Singson was behind the economic development of Ilocos Sur, turning it from the poorest province to the fifth richest in the country.

Unequalled achievements

Ilocanos credited the unequaled performance of then Representative “Chavit” Singson for uplifting the once sleepy province of Ilocos Sur from its lamentable past as the poorest province into a top 10 richest province in the country.

Owing to this, local officials led by Gov. Jerry Singson conferred recently the famous “Pammadayaw” (recognition) on Chavit for uplifting the living condition of the Ilocano people not only in Ilocos Sur but also the three other tobacco-producing provinces — Ilocos Norte, La Union and Pangasinan.

A former congressman, governor, mayor and councilor, Singson received an appreciation award recognizing his efforts and dedication to serve the public and as the father of Republic Act 7171, the law that helped Ilocos Sur progress.

RA 7171 provided the Virginia tobacco-producing provinces a huge share of the excise tax collected by the government from tobacco cigarette products.

For 2024, the Bureau of Internal Revenue is targeting to collect P324. 56 billion in excise taxes, with tobacco products pegged to contribute P152.4 billion this year, according to a memorandum of the tax collection department of the BIR.