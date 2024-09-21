Card game sues Musk's SpaceX for $15M over land dispute

The people behind Cards Against Humanity, an adult-themed party game first published in 2011, has filed a $15 million lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company. The game's publisher, Cards Against Humanity LLC, is accusing SpaceX of damaging a piece of land that Cards Against Humanity had sought to "protect."

In 2017, 150,000 people contributed $15 each to help the game company purchase a small parcel of land on the US-Mexico border and safeguard it from development, including the construction of then President Donald Trump's much-vaunted proposed border wall.

According to the game's publishers, SpaceX subsequently damaged the land while working on a nearby project. The company then reportedly made a "lowball offer" for the plot, which the Cards printers rejected, forcing the matter into litigation.