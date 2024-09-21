Blood ties run deeper than ever in the Muslim Wedding of the Year

As Mary Sharma once said, it is a very powerful thing to meet someone and feel that you know them in a way unlike any other. Such was the case between Atty. Alauya “Walden” Adiong Alonto and Dra. Airah Shaeena “Tweety” Gandamra Biruar as they exchanged vows in a dazzling Bridgerton-inspired wedding this year.
Set against the backdrop of a dreamy, bluish-pink paradise, the event drew an array of esteemed guests from Mindanao, making it a strong contender for the Muslim Wedding of the Year.
Hosted within the charming interior of the Xavier Clubhouse in Cagayan de Oro City on 17 August, the nuptials came just two months after their engagement, or dialaga-kandori, following days of intense preparations — ranging from coordinating services to reaching out to relatives across Cotabato, Marawi, and Manila.
“She wanted the venue to be transformed into an indoor garden, where lush florals cascaded from every corner, creating an enchanted atmosphere,” the groom shared. “Every detail was meticulously curated by our wedding suppliers, and the wedding was a perfect blend of regal sophistication and natural elegance — truly a Bridgerton dream come to life.”
The wedding was truly a headturner for the refreshing take on romance and sophistication, blending fanciful color schemes with luxurious inspirations that even Lady Whistledown would find irresistible. But beyond its meticulous elegance, the event made a truly royal outing with a guest list that included high-ranking officials such as:
Sulu Governor Abdusakur M. Tan, Maguindanao Governor Bae Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, Sultan Kudarat Governor Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, Comelec Regional Director Attorney Ray Sumalipao, COA Regional Director Rasdy M. Guiling, Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman, Misamis Oriental Congressmen Bambi Emano and Christian Unabia, Cagayan de Oro Congressman Attorney Lordan Suan, along with mayors from various BARMM provinces.
The Alonto and Gandamra families, headed by Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal A. Adiong and Vice Mayor Mujam Adiong, were all present to witness and give their moral support to the newlywed. Marantao Mayor Akira Alonto and Belvette Adiong were overjoyed.
With the seamless execution of the grandeur theme, thanks to dedicated wedding suppliers and the expertise of Sims Events and Coordination, every vision was flawlessly orchestrated from start to finish.
As if preempted by destiny, the couple first met at the wedding of the groom’s cousin, Abdul Rauf A. Adiong, and the bride’s cousin, Almeerah Aquina G. Sumagayan, where they both served as members of the entourage. The groom, a lawyer and graduate of Ateneo Law School, and the bride, a licensed medical doctor and registered medical technologist, were not strangers to one another, sharing deep familial ties.
Both hail from the prominent Indol, Dangcal, Alangadi, and Alonto clans of Mindanao, with the bride’s grandmother being the first cousin of the groom’s father.
“Our familial ties are so intertwined already that the marriage ceremony was also similar to a reunion of sorts within the aforementioned families,” the groom said.
Following the success of their grand wedding, the couple plans to continue practicing their respective professions in Mindanao while also looking forward to growing their family.
P.S. The clan of the newly-wed belongs to a big royal family in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City