Blood ties run deeper than ever in the Muslim Wedding of the Year

As Mary Sharma once said, it is a very powerful thing to meet someone and feel that you know them in a way unlike any other. Such was the case between Atty. Alauya “Walden” Adiong Alonto and Dra. Airah Shaeena “Tweety” Gandamra Biruar as they exchanged vows in a dazzling Bridgerton-inspired wedding this year.

Set against the backdrop of a dreamy, bluish-pink paradise, the event drew an array of esteemed guests from Mindanao, making it a strong contender for the Muslim Wedding of the Year.

Hosted within the charming interior of the Xavier Clubhouse in Cagayan de Oro City on 17 August, the nuptials came just two months after their engagement, or dialaga-kandori, following days of intense preparations — ranging from coordinating services to reaching out to relatives across Cotabato, Marawi, and Manila.