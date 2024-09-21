Bato urges PDP members not to engage in ‘gutter politics’

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urged members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) to focus on the party’s goals to deliver public services instead of engaging in “gutter politics.”

Dela Rosa said this during the PDP’s national assembly held at a resort in Davao City over the weekend.

“Just in case, ‘pag matawid natin ang 2025, ipakita natin na tayo’y tumakbo, naging pulitiko para mag-serbsiyo at gumawa ng maayos. Hindi para manira ng kapwa. ‘Yun lang ang ating hinahangad (we can forward in 2025; let’s show them that we ran and became politician to deliver services and and work with integrity - Not to bring others down. That’s all we want),” Dela Rosa told the gathered PDP members.

Dela Rosa also urged the PDP members to help each other to advance the party's public service mission.

“Ipakita natin ‘yung pamamaraan ng ating partido ng PDP kung paano tayong magserbisyo. Hindi tayo dapat pupunta sa gutter politics (We must showcase how PDP delivers public services. We don’t need to engage in gutter politics),” he said.

Delar Rosa and his co-PDP member Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go bid for re-election while their partymate, actor Philip Salvador, will seek a senate seat.