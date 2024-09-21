Baguio eyes awarding flags to deceased public teachers

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council is eyeing to pass an ordinance honoring deceased public school teachers who served in the city by awarding Philippine flags during their wake or funeral services.

In the proposed legislation, the awarding of flags will apply to deceased public school teachers including teachers of early child care development or the nursery schools, commonly known as child development workers, who served for at least 10 years in a public school in the city. The flags will be placed such that the white triangle shall be at the head and the blue portion over the right side of the casket.

The flag however shall not be lowered to the grave or allowed to touch the ground but shall be folded solemnly and handed over to the heirs of the deceased as provided in the pertinent provisions of Republic Act 8491 or the Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The council stipulated in the ordinance which was approved on its first reading that prior ti the awarding of the flag, a form issued by the City General Services Office must be filled out and signed by any next of kin of the deceased containing information such as name of the deceased and his or her address, public schools where he or she served for at least 10 years, date of birth, name of spouse, if married, surviving heirs and signature and complete name of the next of kin claiming the flag.

The General Services Officer, upon verification of the information submitted, shall approve the issuance of the flag to be handed over to the next of kin of the deceased at the wake or funeral services by any available local government official.

An initial amount of P220,000 will be authorized to be appropriated for the said purpose. Annually, P100,000 shall be allocated in the budget to carry out and sustain the intent and purposes of the proposed measure.

The City Council claimed that the city government acknowledges the valuable contributions of the public school teachers to the society by presenting and awarding them with the flag during their wake or funeral services as a tribute for their distinguished service to the city and the country. The ordinance recognized that public school teachers are among the most hardworking, dedicated, although lowly paid public servants, who contribute selflessly in shaping the minds of the children to become responsible leaders of today and the future.