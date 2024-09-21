Azul Systems vows better cybercrime protection

Azul, a company specializing in Java — a programming language for coding web applications, is boasting of its ongoing projects and developments in protecting its customers against cybercrimes.

Cybercrime has become more tricky and dangerous, from voice phishing (vishing) and email phishing to data breaches and many more, due mainly to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

A study by Fatmawati Seokarno Bengkulu in Indonesia has fortified that claim, emphasizing that AI gives perpetrators access to ‘sophisticated tools’ that make its detection tougher.

Dean Vaughan, vice president for Asia Pacific of Azul shared some measures that Azul is taking to ensure its clients’ online privacy.

Security patch

Aside from its ongoing projects, Vaughan pointed to Azul’s focused cybersecurity patching with their engineering team. “We offer a security patch. If you are worried about your security, we will patch it for you,” he said.

Vaughan also said Azul’s engineering team will immediately work with the security patch, even though it’s not yet globally available.

He shared his observation with APAC customers that their subscription with the open source and free version puts their security at risk.

Data breach

Recently, the Department of Foreign Affairs sounded an alarm over the possible data breach of its 28 million passport holders due to the undetermined number of data breaches of the company that prints the country’s passports.

Aside from financial institutions, Azul’s APAC vice president said that different utility companies, universities, retailing companies, and high transaction processing institutions have inquired about Azul’s availability in the Philippines.

Azul, which facilitates Java is very effective in institutions or workplaces wherein inter-country connection is greatly facilitated.