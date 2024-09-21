ASEAN FTA protocol retention pushed to protect sensitive Phl agri products

The Philippines is pushing for the retention of a protocol in the free trade agreement in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that will protect sensitive agricultural products in the country such as rice and sugar.

During the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Meeting and Related Meetings in Vientiane, Laos from 16 to 22 September.

“The Philippines is not requesting its retention as a trade-restrictive instrument but rather to uphold our commitment to our stakeholders that their concerns and sensitivities are addressed accordingly,” Rodolfo said during the first day of the meeting.

In the current protocol, countries importing rice and sugar products are eligible to suspend preferences provisionally and without discrimination when the volume of imports is causing or threatening serious injury to local industries.

Upholding commitments to ATIGA

Moreover, the Philippines vowed to uphold its commitments to ATIGA, especially in eliminating barriers and facilitating smoother trade flows in the region.

Rodolfo said during the AEM meeting that the Philippines has launched full e-Form D issuance and acceptance this year. This is the first e-document exchanged through the ASEAN Single Window.

“All ASEAN member states should work together to avoid actions that increase burdens and costs for consumers and businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Under ATIGA, two percent of tariff lines are excluded from the liberalization. Tariffs of excluded lines range from five to 35 percent.