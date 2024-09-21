Army holds Region 3 change of command

SAN JOSE CITY, Nueva Ecija — Two change of command were conducted at the Headquarters, Camp MGen Gatan, Barangay Sto. Niño 2nd on Thursday.

Led by the 84th Infantry (Victorious) Battalion, 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, the Joint Change of Command Ceremonies were conducted to the Bravo (Braveheart) and Charlie (Cyclone) Companies.

During the rites, 1Lt. Ian Dominic C. Oran (Inf) Philippine Army officially handed over the command of Bravo Company to 1Lt. Calde Thomas K. Ambucay (Inf) Philippine Army. Meanwhile, Captain Edmar Inte (Inf) PA relinquished command of Charlie Company to 1Lt. Jayson W. Vista (Inf) PA.

Lt. Col. Jerald L. Reyes Inf (GSC) PA, commanding officer, 84IB and oresiding officer expressed heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing company commanders. He stated, “May both of you former Company Commanders 1Lt. Ian Dominic C. Oran and Cpt. Edmar Inte maintain your passion, remain committed to the service and continuously learn and inspire more as you go along your careers and widen your experiences.”

He further congratulated the newly-appointed Company Commanders: “To the new Bravo Company Commander, 1Lt. Calde Thomas K. Ambucay and Charlie Company Commander, 1Lt. Jayson W. Vista, congratulations on your new designations! You were chosen because of your potential, knowledge and skills. You were chosen as Company Commanders for a reason, and I am confident that you can deliver and become Company Commanders who knows, makes and leads the way.”

The event concluded with a demonstration of the unit’s ongoing commitment to fostering leadership, teamwork, and community service, reinforcing the vital role of the Philippine Army in promoting peace and security in the area of operation.