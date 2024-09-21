Alabang's Pixie Place makes a nostalgic return

'Where Celebrations Become Magical'

What better way to celebrate Pixie Place's return than with a kids' party! Children from the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) and Hemophilia Advocates Philippines (HAP), along with their parents and guardians, enjoyed a day full of fun.

Traditional birthday games, good food, and a magical show by Mifer the magician made the event even more special. To top it off, everyone received free ride passes at Pixie Forest.

Before the celebration ended, Denise O. Lagayan, Vice President and Corporate Marketing Head for Filinvest Malls, thanked everyone who made the event possible, adding, "this also aligns with our theme of, making Festival mall a place for family," emphasizing the sentimental mark Festival Mall has left on Metro Manila's Southerners.