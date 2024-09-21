Alabang's Pixie Place makes a nostalgic return

Good news for "South Kids"—Festival Mall Alabang's Pixie Place is back! The Pixie Forest amusement park, which houses Pixie Place, was temporarily closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. During the closure, Muntinlupa locals reminisced about their childhood memories by sharing photos and stories of the beloved indoor amusement park.
Pixie Forest resumed operations in April 2022, but it was only today, 21 September 2024, that the Pixie Place officially re-opened for events and milestone celebrations.
What better way to celebrate Pixie Place's return than with a kids' party! Children from the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) and Hemophilia Advocates Philippines (HAP), along with their parents and guardians, enjoyed a day full of fun.
Traditional birthday games, good food, and a magical show by Mifer the magician made the event even more special. To top it off, everyone received free ride passes at Pixie Forest.
Before the celebration ended, Denise O. Lagayan, Vice President and Corporate Marketing Head for Filinvest Malls, thanked everyone who made the event possible, adding, "this also aligns with our theme of, making Festival mall a place for family," emphasizing the sentimental mark Festival Mall has left on Metro Manila's Southerners.
For birthdays, corporate events, or special occasions, Pixie Place accommodates up to 150 guests banquet-style or 190 theater-style, with options for smaller gatherings. Exclusive perks like 10 Ride-All-You-Can passes to Pixie Forest, loot bags, and a fun mascot appearance are included. Visit Festival Mall's Facebook page for more details.