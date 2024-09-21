A darker side of crime in ‘I, The Executioner,’

Veteran, hailed for redefining Korean detective action in 2015, returns this year with I, the Executioner. The sequel follows veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (played once again by Hwang Jung-min) and his unwavering team, now joined by rookie officer Park Sun-woo (played by Jung Hae-in), as they pursue a serial killer whose actions have plunged the nation into turmoil.

I, the Executioner, currently the number one movie in Korea, having surpassed four million admissions in only six days after its opening in cinemas on 13 September, promises to deliver even more thrilling action. Director Ryoo Seung-wan, who also directed Veteran, shares, “My affection for the character Seo Do-cheol has grown over time, and I always wanted to create a continuation of his story.”

Director Ryoo is not the only one who has wanted to continue the detective’s story. Actor Hwang Jung-min, who won the Best Actor Award at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards for 12.12: The Day, expressed his delight at returning to the role of Detective Seo Do-cheol, saying, “I have sincerely wanted a sequel since we filmed ‘Veteran’ and have been waiting for a long time. Even though it’s been nine years, I hope that audiences would feel that Seo Do-chul hasn’t changed. I wanted to maintain the energy from the first film as much as possible.”

A key highlight of I, the Executioner is the introduction of rookie detective Park Sun-woo, played by Jung Hae-in, who joins the team under Seo Do-cheol’s watchful eye. Park Sun-woo is a compelling character who was inspired to become a police officer after witnessing Seo Do-cheol apprehend criminals.

The sequel delves into the realm of dopamine-inducing video shorts and fake news, igniting a narrative that questions the authenticity of the overwhelming content inundating our screens. Director Ryoo’s exploration of a society where information is filtered through algorithms resonates deeply with the themes and narratives of the film, illustrating the evolution of crime-action investigation drama.

Only in cinemas starting 25 September, I, the Executioner, from CJ ENM, is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.