A CELEBRATION OF FILIPINO BEAUTY

BeauCon Manila, the country’s first and original beauty trade expo held a successful two-day event last 14-15 September at the SM Megatrade Hall 2, in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, gathering more than 70 mainstream and online beauty brands — all in one remarkable beauty exhibition.
Thousands of beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals flocked to the venue to witness the captivating showcase of iconic Filipino beauty brands such as Luxe Beauty and Wellness by Anna Magkawas, Wow Glow by Mariz Villanueva, Eso Skin by CA Marollano to celebrity picks — Vida Skin Care by Mariel Padilla, Klir White by Ethel Booba, Dreamcake by Dimples Romana, and a lot more, each of them embodying the essence of Filipino ingenuity and culture
“BeauCon Manila team is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support from the beauty brands, local enthusiasts, enterprisers, and all beauty fanatics who made this event an Iconic sucess. Our dream of having this united community of local beauty brands in one roof to take Filipino Beauty to the next level was indeed, achieved! Maraming maraming salamat po!,” Liz Tan, head organizer of BeauCon Manila.
One of the highlights of the event was that BeauCon Manila visitors got to enjoy and experience their favorite brands, meet and greet celebrities and popular social media influencers, plus take home lots of loots and freebies from the participating brands.
BeauCon Manila, a beauty event concept organized by Little Cherrie Events Management was born out of the collective enthusiasm and shared experiences of the founding team — Liz Tan, Jhomel Tiu, and John Louie Kiocho.
It stands as an exposition dedicated to celebrating the diversity and richness of Filipino beauty industry. It serves as a platform where beauty brands converge to showcase their innovations, their inspiring stories, their winning moments all proud and trending to connect with a wider and broader audience but still provide a space for each and every one to triumph and shine.