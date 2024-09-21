A CELEBRATION OF FILIPINO BEAUTY

BeauCon Manila, the country’s first and original beauty trade expo held a successful two-day event last 14-15 September at the SM Megatrade Hall 2, in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, gathering more than 70 mainstream and online beauty brands — all in one remarkable beauty exhibition.

Thousands of beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals flocked to the venue to witness the captivating showcase of iconic Filipino beauty brands such as Luxe Beauty and Wellness by Anna Magkawas, Wow Glow by Mariz Villanueva, Eso Skin by CA Marollano to celebrity picks — Vida Skin Care by Mariel Padilla, Klir White by Ethel Booba, Dreamcake by Dimples Romana, and a lot more, each of them embodying the essence of Filipino ingenuity and culture

“BeauCon Manila team is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support from the beauty brands, local enthusiasts, enterprisers, and all beauty fanatics who made this event an Iconic sucess. Our dream of having this united community of local beauty brands in one roof to take Filipino Beauty to the next level was indeed, achieved! Maraming maraming salamat po!,” Liz Tan, head organizer of BeauCon Manila.