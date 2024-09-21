25 years with Orange & Lemons

Filipino pop-rock band Orange & Lemons is staging a one-night concert to commemorate their 25 years of unforgettable musical journey.

The hitmakers behind the generation-defining anthems “Hanggang Kailan,” “Heaven Knows (This Angel Has Flown)” and “Just A Splendid Love Song” will perform the greatest hits of their career in a three-hour concert happening at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City on 18 October, from 7 p.m. onwards.

Dubbed Now & Then: Orange & Lemons 25th Anniversary Concert, the special show serves as an important milestone for the four-piece band as it continues to grace the local music industry with captivating releases and memorable performances, albeit going through lineup changes through the years.

“Reaching this quarter-century milestone feels like a dream come true, and it’s a testament to the incredible community that surrounds us,” Clem Castro, lead vocalist and guitarist, said. “We normally play short sets on the big stage all over the country, leaving out most of our catalog in favor of more popular ones. For this concert, we want to bring to the big stage and perform live, if not all, a majority of songs from our past four albums. The albums defined different eras of our career in the music industry from the beginning — the shot to commercial success, the psychedelic and the cultural eras. Expect us to perform and tell our story for over three hours!”

As an established indie act that continuously pushes its boundaries from a genuine artistic standpoint, O&L promises to deliver a true concert experience like no other. The Bulacan-based alternative rock outfit considers the full-length concert as a special gift to their legion of supporters, who have been with them through highs and lows, from their beginnings as struggling artists to their well-received reformation.

O&L explains this profound love and respect for their fans, “The music industry has seen a lot of changes, and being flexible and open to evolving with the times has helped us stay relevant. Our fans have been a cornerstone of our journey. Their support, enthusiasm and feedback have inspired us to keep pushing boundaries and to stay true to ourselves. We’re always looking to grow and improve, whether it’s through honing our craft, exploring new musical avenues, or learning from our experiences. Building a genuine connection with our audience and staying true to our artistic vision has been key to our lasting presence.”