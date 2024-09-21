25 volcanic quakes logged in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 25 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano over the past 24 hours.

In its latest advisory, PHIVOLCS said the Negros Island-based volcano spewed a total of 10,228 tons of sulfur dioxide.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 300-meter tall plume described as a "voluminous emission" that drifted northeast and east-northeast.

On Friday, PHIVOLCS said a massive eruption similar to what happened on 3 June could occur at Mount Kanlaon.

State volcanologists earlier noted increased seismic activity at the volcano on 9 June, three months after it erupted.