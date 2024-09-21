25 volcanic quakes logged in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 25 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano over the past 24 hours.
In its latest advisory, PHIVOLCS said the Negros Island-based volcano spewed a total of 10,228 tons of sulfur dioxide.
The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 300-meter tall plume described as a "voluminous emission" that drifted northeast and east-northeast.
On Friday, PHIVOLCS said a massive eruption similar to what happened on 3 June could occur at Mount Kanlaon.
State volcanologists earlier noted increased seismic activity at the volcano on 9 June, three months after it erupted.
Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increasing unrest, indicating there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions, according to PHIVOLCS.
Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano is restricted.
Hence, the public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.