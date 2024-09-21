25 dead due to habagat, 3 storms — NDRRMC

Twenty-five people were reported dead and eight others were missing due to the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and tropical cyclones “Ferdie,” “Gener” and “Helen,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday.

In its latest data, the NDRRMC said 10 deaths were reported in Mimaropa, five in Western Visayas, four each in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and two in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, six of the missing persons were reported in Mimaropa and two in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Thirteen persons were also hurt due to the effects of habagat and the three storms.

Inclement weather affected 1,449,333 people (387,755 families) across Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Cordillera.

Among them, 23,512 individuals (5,783 families) sought refuge in 199 evacuation centers, while 50,695 people (11,778 families) were assisted outside these centers.

A total of 2,345 houses were damaged, including 1,996 partially and 349 completely, with infrastructure damage reported at ₱4,035,300. Agricultural losses are estimated at ₱600,831,660, while infrastructure damage totals around ₱22,571,500.

Some domestic flights and sea trips were disrupted, and classes were suspended in 621 areas, along with work in 139 locations.

Assistance totaling ₱43,239,034 has been provided to the victims, according to the NDRRMC.