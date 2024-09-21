25 confirmed dead due to 'habagat', 3 storms — NDRRMC

Twenty-five people were reported dead and eight others missing due to the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and Tropical Cyclones Ferdie, Gener, and Helen, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday, 21 September.

In its latest data, the NDRRMC said 10 deaths were reported in MIMAROPA, five in Western Visayas, four each in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and two in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, six of the missing persons were reported in MIMAROPA and two in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Thirteen persons were also hurt due to the effects of habagat and the three storms.

The inclement weather affected a total of 1,449,333 people or 387,755 families in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Cordillera.

Of the figure, 23,512 persons or 5,783 families were staying inside 199 evacuation centers (ECs), while 50,695 individuals or 11,778 families were served outside ECs.

A total of 2,345 houses were damaged — 1,996 partially and 349 totally. Damage to infrastructure worth 4,035,300 was also reported.

Damage to agriculture is pegged at P600,831,660, while damage to infrastructure is estimated at P22,571,500.

Some domestic flights and sea trips were also affected.

Classes in 621 areas and work schedules in 139 area were suspended due to the inclement weather.

Assistance worth P43,239,034 has been provided to the victims so far, according to the NDRRMC.

Ferdie entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on 14 September and exited the following day. Gener on Monday developed into a tropical cyclone from a low pressure area and exited PAR on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Helen entered PAR on Tuesday and exited on Wednesday.