‘You Ask, I Answer’

Sweat more

Whenever you sweat, your body releases toxins, so it’s important to cleanse your skin and body. Exercise is vital for healthy skin.

Just 20-30 minutes a day is a good start.

Adding a steam bath can be even better.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is essential not only for body repair but also for cellular regeneration, which is crucial for a glowing complexion.

Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night, ideally by 10 p.m.

Q: Is there an effective way to lose weight?

There are no shortcuts to achieving weight loss naturally.

The key is to start eating less right away. If you can reduce your portion sizes beginning today, you’ll notice a difference in just two weeks. Ultimately, it’s about quantity. Do you push your limits at mealtime? Just because a plate of pasta is delicious doesn’t mean you should eat until your stomach is full to capacity. The secret is simply to eat less.

For example, if a cake is placed in front of you at a dinner party, you always have a choice: eat it all, take only half, or just have a bite.

Listen to your body: If your stomach is already full and you’re tempted by a slice of cake, be wise -- don’t indulge. Eating it will only add a few more calories, which could translate into extra weight gain.

Visualization: Before you eat, envision the results you want. If you want to see yourself slimmer, visualize a slimmer version of yourself now. The goal is worth the self-discipline.

Burn those calories: Move your body in the morning and afternoon. Avoid becoming a couch potato, as your shape might eventually resemble one. Find a sport or activity you enjoy, whether it’s dancing or basketball, and commit to it.

Beginning today, increase your fiber intake by eating more vegetables and fruits. Fiber promotes healthy bowel movements and gut health, and it also improves metabolism.

However, increasing your fiber intake requires more hydration, so drink eight to 10 glasses of water daily.

Fasting can be beneficial if supervised by a doctor. Intermittent Fasting (IF) should only be started with medical guidance, as it is not suitable for everyone. Consider this a warning.

Q: What are the best non-surgical treatments for skin rejuvenation?

DIY: My home exfoliation is simple and effective. If you want to do a basic scrub, try my Coco Sugar Scrub.

Using coconut sugar (if possible), mix one tablespoon of sugar with 1/2 teaspoon of virgin coconut oil. Gently exfoliate your skin with upward strokes. Rinse first with warm water and then with cool water. You can use this mixture to scrub your entire body.