Win up to P1-M cashback with UnionBank Visa Credit Card

Credit card users are in for an exciting opportunity as UnionBank launches its Visa Cashback Raffle, offering a chance to win up to P1 million!

Customers who use a UnionBank-issued or acquired Visa Credit Card for shopping and dining, whether locally or abroad, can enter to win cashback prizes of P1,000, P100,000, or P1 million. For every P1,000 spent at participating merchants, customers will receive one raffle entry into the UnionBank Visa Cashback Raffle.

More than 7,000 people have a chance to win cashback credits in UnionBank's exciting promo, with one fortunate Visa credit cardholder set to take home the million-peso grand prize. The promotion runs until 30 September 2024, with the grand draw scheduled for 14 October 2024.

Read the full mechanics for the UnionBank Visa Cashback Raffle here. For more information on UnionBank’s credit card offerings and other promos, visit the Credit Cards page of the UnionBank website.

For any concerns, contact its Customer Service Hotline at (+632) 8841-8600 or visit www.unionbankph.com. Union Bank of the Philippines is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas .