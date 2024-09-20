Warmth and wonder: Get your home holiday-ready

5. Cook traditional treats: Coming from Cainta, the “Bibingka Capital” of the country, I cherish making bibingka with my family each year. Every province has its own unique treats, so whip up local delicacies or hunt for holiday favorites like puto bumbong, leche flan and fruitcake to share with loved ones.

6. Play Christmas music: It’s tiiiiiime! Cue up “All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey, or if you prefer OPM, Jose Mari Chan is ready to sing. Create a playlist of popular Christmas carols and traditional Filipino songs to set the festive mood — after all, what’s a party without music?

7. Make a Christmas wish list: Secret Santa. Start writing your wish list because who knows — your friends and family might just make those wishes come true. Or you could fulfill someone else’s wishes.

8. Prepare for ‘Simbang Gabi’: Keep the tradition alive. Beyond indulging in food trips to find the best puto bumbong, dedicate an hour — preferably with loved ones — to attend Simbang Gabi. If you’re competitive or religious enough, aim to complete all nine days, and your wishes might just come true.

9. Support local: Let’s not kid ourselves — this season often leans heavily into consumerism. But why not turn that around? Consider buying locally made decorations, like handwoven items or bamboo crafts, to give your home a unique touch. If you’re lucky, you might already have some of these treasures at home. Let’s support our local artisans, designers and artists during this season of giving, as they’ve been serving our communities all year long. It’s time to recognize their efforts and make a conscious choice to uplift them now.

10. Reflect on the year: Save the best for last. This season is all about gratitude and supporting others. Why not also take time for yourself? The best gift you can give yourself is peace of mind and a calm spirit. Reflect, meditate and practice gratitude — just in time for the new year.

Well, that’s it for now. A new year’s resolution guide might be next, but let’s savor the holiday spirit and spread love not just on Christmas Day but every day. Remember, this season is about love, so show kindness to yourself, your loved ones and others.

Sending you more love than Santa has toys — just don’t ask how I know.