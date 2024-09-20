Wanted: English teachers in Japan

Take your impeccable proficiency in English — and Nihongo — as your ticket to Japan.

The embassy in the Philippines is inviting language teachers to apply to the 2025 Japan Exchange and Teaching Program.

Successful applicants from the Philippines will work as teaching assistants in classrooms taught by Japanese English teachers in public, private, or municipal boards of education.

The program is also looking for international relations coordinators.

CIRs work primarily with local governments in Japan to support foreign-exchange matters.

They do this by translating papers, planning, designing and implementing projects, communicating verbally and in writing with non-Japanese populations and residents, and performing other relevant jobs.

Candidates must be citizens of the Philippines, have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, be able to get one by the specified arrival date, have outstanding communication skills in English, and be physically and psychologically competent to work overseas.

Applicants for the CIR position must possess Japanese language proficiency (JLPT N1 or equivalent).

Application forms, and other requirements are available at the embassy website: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000193_00001.html.

Deadlines for submission is on 6 November for ALT applicants; 6 December, CIR applicants.

The JET program was established in 1987 with the goal of fostering greater understanding between Japanese and international citizens through localized foreign language learning and cultural immersion.

The Philippines produced the largest batch of qualifying JET participants this year.