Twirling, tumbling Yulo gets a Land Cruiser Prado

It keeps on pouring for the country’s pride, Olympic double gold winner Carlos Yulo.

Just recently, Toyota Motor Philippines turned over a brand-new Land Cruiser Prado as reward for the triumph in Paris.

The luxury SUV was awarded to Yulo in an event at the TMP manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna today, witnessed by hundreds of the company’s team members

The turnover ceremony was led by TMP president Masando Hashimoto and vice chairman Dr. David Go and was also attended by other representatives of TMP’s top management and the Labor Union.

TMP officials also toured Yulo around the manufacturing plant and gave him a glimpse of how the Philippine-made Toyota models Vios, Innova, and the soon-to-be-launched Tamaraw are assembled locally by Filipino workers.

“Thank you, Caloy, for being an inspiration. Like the Prado, you are legendary in every way. We hope the Prado will `Move Your World’ and help you achieve even more,” said Hashimoto during his speech.

Yulo secured his first gold medal in the individual men’s vault in artistic gymnastics, and his second in the individual men’s floor exercise. He makes history by being the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win multiple gold medals in the Olympics.

According to Hashimoto, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) chairman Akio Toyoda is “very proud of him and all the athletes who pushed themselves to achieve the impossible.”

Yulo also recently went back to Paris for the Paralympic Games, where he supported the Philippine Paralympic athletes and engaged in discussions on giving back to the communities that have helped shaped him as an athlete.

“I know this gift isn’t just about me. It’s about this community that has been cheering me on,” Yulo said.

“Toyota, I am so grateful to be a part of your team, this leading brand, this community, and I hope that this gift will inspire others to also chase their own dreams and never give up.”

Yulo will be driving a 2025 Land Cruiser Prado with a 2.4 turbo engine and automatic transmission. He personally selected the White Pearl Mica colorway.

