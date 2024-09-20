Trailer for Netflix Phl’s first zombie movie starring Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzales unveiled

"You can’t keep out what’s already inside.”

Netflix Philippines’ first zombie movie, Outside, promises to deliver a gripping psychological horror experience when it premieres on 17 October.

The story follows a family of four led by patriarch Francis (Sid Lucero). Together with his wife Iris (Beauty Gonzales) and sons Josh (Marco Masa) and Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu), they flee to Francis’ secluded farmhouse in the province to seek refuge and restore some semblance of normalcy amid a devastating zombie outbreak.

“[Outside] is a terrifying psychological thriller. At its core, it’s a film about a family’s survival,” Ledesma said.

The film also features special appearances by Enchong Dee and Joel Torre.