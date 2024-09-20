Trade of consciousness

Artisanal creations come in a variety of fashion items, such as ready to wear, bespoke, one-of-a-kinds, accessories and footwear. From adding stylish and chic pieces to your everyday wardrobe to items for your living space, the Negros Trade fair also boasts of a lot of home furnishings and decorative products.

There are Municipality booths as well that present products made from the produce of their specific areas. What’s evident among all of these offerings is that most of them are sustainable, ethically sourced, mindfully produced and environmentally safe. Apt in these modern times, there’s a sense of awareness in these conscious and relevant products.

Visit the Negros Trade Fair at the Glorietta Activity Center until Sunday, 22 September, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.