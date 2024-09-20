Trade of consciousness

The ongoing Negros Trade Fair at the Glorietta Activity Center is a feast for everyone. With more than 50 participating brands, this community effort is one that can definitely move mountains with all our help.
The Negrenses are renowned for their food from the famous inasal and lumpiang ubod to a wide range of delicacies. If you’re into dried fish, you’re in for a treat because there’s a lot to choose from perfect for hearty breakfasts. Their sweet confections are definitely mouthwatering, from biscochos to napoleones to the iconic piyaya that now comes in different variants and perfect for your sweet cravings.
Artisanal creations come in a variety of fashion items, such as ready to wear, bespoke, one-of-a-kinds, accessories and footwear. From adding stylish and chic pieces to your everyday wardrobe to items for your living space, the Negros Trade fair also boasts of a lot of home furnishings and decorative products.
There are Municipality booths as well that present products made from the produce of their specific areas. What’s evident among all of these offerings is that most of them are sustainable, ethically sourced, mindfully produced and environmentally safe. Apt in these modern times, there’s a sense of awareness in these conscious and relevant products.
Visit the Negros Trade Fair at the Glorietta Activity Center until Sunday, 22 September, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.