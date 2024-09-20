THE HEARTBEAT OF A NATION: WHY OUR DOCTORS DESERVE BETTER

The truth is: Our doctors deserve better. And this is where we, as doctors, must come together. We cannot keep competing in silos, fighting a broken system alone. Now, more than ever, we need solidarity.

Doctors must look out for each other. Those of us who are doing well — those in lucrative specialties or successful practices — must recognize the struggles of our colleagues. This isn’t charity; it’s about ensuring our profession doesn’t let more of its members fall through the cracks. The success of one should not come at the expense of another. Without standing together, more of us will be overworked, underpaid and disillusioned.

Supporting each other means mentorship, sharing resources and standing united in advocating for better reimbursement rates and faster payments. It means refusing to undercut each other just to survive.

And while doctors have a unique role, we are part of a larger healthcare family. Nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists and other allied health professionals stand beside us every day, equally vital to patient care. The challenges we face aren’t ours alone. But as doctors, we must speak up about the burdens we carry, hoping to lift the entire healthcare system for everyone.