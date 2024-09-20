THE HEARTBEAT OF A NATION: WHY OUR DOCTORS DESERVE BETTER

There is a heartbeat behind every life-saving operation, comforting word and routine check-up. It’s the heartbeat of a doctor — one of thousands across the Philippines who has chosen a life of service and sacrifice. But if you listen closely, that heartbeat is growing weaker.
Recently, I spoke to my colleagues at the Philippine College of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine, discussing healthcare models and how they shape our profession. As we shared insights, I realized that, too often, these discussions ignore the realities doctors face daily.
We often forget that behind the white coats and stethoscopes are human beings with families to feed, bills to pay and futures to worry about. And yet, too many healthcare workers — doctors included — are struggling in a system meant to support them.
Not long ago, the nation stood together, clapping from windows, calling healthcare workers heroes during the pandemic. We carried that weight alongside nurses, medical technologists and other allied professionals, knowing that lives depended on us all. But as the world moved on, so did much of the recognition. Now, many of us are back to grappling with delayed payments, low reimbursements and rising clinic costs — problems that existed long before the pandemic.
In fact, many Filipino doctors today earn the same, or even less, than they did 40 years ago, once you factor in inflation, rising costs and delayed payments. Despite advances in medicine, our real income has stagnated or declined. It’s a frustrating reality for those of us who dedicate our lives to caring for others, only to find ourselves financially struggling.
Doctors save lives, but who is looking out for us? For the patient reading this, consider the doctor who treated you or your loved ones. Did you know that the doctor who performed your surgery or comforted you during a diagnosis might still be waiting for payment? Or that some doctors, even in large cities, barely earn enough to support their families despite working long hours?
The truth is: Our doctors deserve better. And this is where we, as doctors, must come together. We cannot keep competing in silos, fighting a broken system alone. Now, more than ever, we need solidarity.
Doctors must look out for each other. Those of us who are doing well — those in lucrative specialties or successful practices — must recognize the struggles of our colleagues. This isn’t charity; it’s about ensuring our profession doesn’t let more of its members fall through the cracks. The success of one should not come at the expense of another. Without standing together, more of us will be overworked, underpaid and disillusioned.
Supporting each other means mentorship, sharing resources and standing united in advocating for better reimbursement rates and faster payments. It means refusing to undercut each other just to survive.
And while doctors have a unique role, we are part of a larger healthcare family. Nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists and other allied health professionals stand beside us every day, equally vital to patient care. The challenges we face aren’t ours alone. But as doctors, we must speak up about the burdens we carry, hoping to lift the entire healthcare system for everyone.
To my fellow doctors who are struggling: Know your worth. Our value is not defined by delayed payments or bureaucratic hurdles. It lies in the lives we save and the trust our patients place in us. We must demand what we deserve — not out of selfishness, but out of fairness.
To the patients reading this: You can help too. Stand with your doctors and healthcare team, recognize the challenges we face and advocate for a system that values us as we value you. When healthcare workers are supported — when we are paid fairly and promptly — you benefit. A doctor, nurse or healthcare worker free from financial stress can focus fully on healing.
The pandemic reminded the world of our role, but that reminder seems to have faded. As the dust settles, we need you to remember that the battle isn’t over for us. The healthcare system is still broken. Doctors are still struggling. And without change, the very profession you once cheered for may be at risk of collapse.
For the sake of every patient, for the health of our nation and for the dignity of the medical profession, we must remember this: doctors are more than the sum of their individual practices. We are the heartbeat of a nation, but we beat alongside our healthcare colleagues. And it’s time we made sure that every heartbeat is heard.