SMDC, Seafood City revolutionize home buying for global Filipinos

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated property developers, and Seafood City, the largest Filipino supermarket chain in North America, have come together to make home buying in the Philippines easier and more accessible for overseas Filipinos through SFC+ app. This digital marketplace offers a seamless platform for US-based Filipinos to invest in properties in the Philippines.

This partnership is a significant step in making homeownership more accessible for Filipinos living in North America, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to invest in properties back home. End-to-end real estate transactions can be done directly through the SFC+ app, along with professional support of licensed real estate professionals in the US.

With SFC+, users can access exclusive deals and rewards when purchasing SMDC properties, making the dream of owning a home in the Philippines more attainable for global Filipinos. The platform also simplifies the process by allowing members to complete real estate purchases remotely, offering convenience and security to overseas investors. In addition, they get exclusive access to thousands of SM brands and outlets through the SM Gift Pass.

“We continuously seek innovative ways to provide more value to our customers, making it easier for them to invest in their dream properties for themselves or their loved ones back home,” said Jessica Sy, SMDC AVP and Head of Corporate Planning & Development.

“By partnering with SFC+, we are extending our reach to global Filipinos, offering them a seamless platform to invest in the good life, no matter where they are in the world. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to building communities that enhance lives and connect people to progress.”

SFC has 1 million weekly in-store foot traffic with an active membership base of over 400,000.