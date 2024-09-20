NEWS

SM Supermalls leads the way in creating sustainable, community-driven spaces for Filipinos

Under the leadership of its President, Steven Tan, SM Supermalls is transforming its malls into sustainable, innovative, and community-centric spaces that redefine the mall experience. As the company embraces a new era of reinvention, it focuses on creating greener environments and deeper connections with local communities. "SM Supermalls has always been built on innovation and change to serve the evolving needs of millions of Filipinos," says Mr. Tan.

This transformation reflects SM Supermalls’ vision to create spaces that not only cater to customer needs but also anticipate future demands. "Our goal is to make every visit meaningful by fostering community connections and providing spaces for leisure and interaction," Mr. Tan adds, underscoring the company’s commitment to enriching the customer experience.

3 ways SM Supermalls is transforming its malls for the Filipino community:

1. Greener spaces

SM Megamall’s renovated 5th floor will feature an indoor garden.

A highlight of the bold redevelopments in SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, and SM City Iloilo is the integration of lush indoor gardens and expanded outdoor green spaces. These additions provide refreshing environments that bring nature closer to shoppers.

2. Optimized sustainability features

Solar panels are installed across many SM Malls.

SM continues to enhance its sustainability efforts through water recycling and treatment, solar energy, natural lighting, and deck landscaping, which are already implemented in most SM malls. These eco-friendly innovations ensure the malls operate with reduced environmental impact.

3. Community-centric designs

Soon-to-open SM City La Union brings the city’s beach vibe indoors.

SM Supermalls’ designs now reflect the culture and character of the local communities they serve. For example, SM City Laoag incorporates the traditional Ilocano inabel weave in its sky roof, while SM City La Union embraces the province's vibrant beach atmosphere. Additionally, dedicated spaces for local brands support community entrepreneurs and showcase regional craftsmanship.

Stay updated on the latest developments: Be among the first to hear about grand openings and exclusive previews by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following @SMSupermalls on social media for sneak peeks and news.

SM Supermalls continues to push the boundaries of retail by redefining the mall experience. The company is evolving beyond traditional shopping spaces to build and nurture communities where Filipinos and businesses can thrive.

