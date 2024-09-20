SM Supermalls leads the way in creating sustainable, community-driven spaces for Filipinos

Under the leadership of its President, Steven Tan, SM Supermalls is transforming its malls into sustainable, innovative, and community-centric spaces that redefine the mall experience. As the company embraces a new era of reinvention, it focuses on creating greener environments and deeper connections with local communities. "SM Supermalls has always been built on innovation and change to serve the evolving needs of millions of Filipinos," says Mr. Tan.

This transformation reflects SM Supermalls’ vision to create spaces that not only cater to customer needs but also anticipate future demands. "Our goal is to make every visit meaningful by fostering community connections and providing spaces for leisure and interaction," Mr. Tan adds, underscoring the company’s commitment to enriching the customer experience.

3 ways SM Supermalls is transforming its malls for the Filipino community:

1. Greener spaces