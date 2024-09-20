SM Supermalls boosts eco-friendly transportation with the largest electric vehicle charging network in the country

With the completion of new electric vehicle charging stations at SM City Lucena, SM City Rosales, and SM City Sucat, SM Supermalls now operates 111 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) across 62 malls nationwide. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its active support of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market in the Philippines. SM Supermalls aims to further extend its EVCS network, with new stations set to open at SM City Novaliches, SM City Batangas, and SM Center Las Piñas by the end of September.
This extensive rollout not only underscores SM Supermalls’ leadership in sustainability but also its strategic role in providing accessible EV infrastructure for Filipinos. By encouraging the adoption of EVs as a sustainable transportation solution, the company is aligning itself with the national government’s Republic Act 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA), supporting the transition to cleaner energy.
In addition to expanding its EVCS network, SM Supermalls offers complimentary charging at all locations, making EV ownership more affordable by reducing operational costs for users. This initiative is expected to drive wider EV adoption, further contributing to reduced carbon emissions and cleaner air quality nationwide.
With a goal of reaching 75 malls equipped with EVCS by the end of 2024, SM Supermalls remains the leading operator of EV charging stations in the country. EVs, which utilize lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of at least 100 kilowatt-hours, provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional vehicles, emitting no carbon dioxide. Since the project’s inception in 2022, SM Supermalls has served over 10,123 unique users, delivering a total of 357,874 kWh of electricity free of charge.
SM Supermalls' commitment to sustainability goes beyond its EVCS network. The company continues to explore and implement various eco-friendly initiatives across its malls to promote environmental responsibility and create a greener future for the Philippines.
As part of the larger SM group’s mission to lower carbon emissions, SM Supermalls is setting the standard for corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices in the country. By actively supporting environmentally friendly transportation, SM Supermalls plays a pivotal role in the nation’s journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.
About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is the largest mall operator in the Philippines, with a nationwide network of 86 malls in the country and 8 in China. The company is committed to providing exceptional shopping experiences while upholding its responsibility to the environment and the community.