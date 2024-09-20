SM Supermalls boosts eco-friendly transportation with the largest electric vehicle charging network in the country

With the completion of new electric vehicle charging stations at SM City Lucena, SM City Rosales, and SM City Sucat, SM Supermalls now operates 111 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) across 62 malls nationwide. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its active support of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market in the Philippines. SM Supermalls aims to further extend its EVCS network, with new stations set to open at SM City Novaliches, SM City Batangas, and SM Center Las Piñas by the end of September.

This extensive rollout not only underscores SM Supermalls’ leadership in sustainability but also its strategic role in providing accessible EV infrastructure for Filipinos. By encouraging the adoption of EVs as a sustainable transportation solution, the company is aligning itself with the national government’s Republic Act 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA), supporting the transition to cleaner energy.