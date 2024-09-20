SM Prime fully supports Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction

SM Prime Holdings, Inc., led by Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy (second from left), signs a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to support the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) slated for 14-18 October.

The Philippines will host the APMCDRR in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). Mr. Sy continues to pursue disaster resilience as the first Filipino elected to the UNDRR global board of the ARISE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies.