SIMPLY ‘ANSTOPPABLE’: Korean wunderkind claims ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Junior golfer Yunju An displayed remarkable talent well beyond her years, claiming a dominant seven-stroke win over Gretchen Villacencio despite a closing 74 in the ICTSI Forest Hills Ladies Classic at the Nicklaus course here on Friday.

The 13-year-old South Korean prodigy not only withstood a fierce challenge from her compatriot Jiwon Lee early on but did so in a manner that drew admiration from both her competitors and spectators.

“My driving was good today, but the irons were a bit unstable,” An said through an interpreter.

“My short game also needs improvement, but the putting was okay. Every time, two putts.”

“She has raw power,” said her coach, PGT campaigner Dino Villanueva, who has been working with the young golfer for the past two months.

“Since her ball-striking is already impressive for her age, we’ve been focusing on the 110- and 120-yard shots. She’s improving with every tournament.”

An wrapped up the 54-hole tournament with an impressive three-over 216 total, which included a two-under 69 in the second round, securing a commanding victory over Villacencio, who carded a 73 for a 223.

Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa matched par with a 71 to tie Miya Legaspi, who shot a 73, at third place with 224s, while Chihiro Ikeda finished in fifth place with a 226 after posting a 75.

Lee, who started the final round in second place, five strokes behind An, made a strong push early on and pulled within one stroke of the leader. However, her charge faltered in the final stretch as she stumbled through a double bogey-bogey-double bogey run at the finish, ending up with an 80.

She dropped to a tie for sixth at 227 alongside fellow Korean Seoyun Kim, who carded a 74.

Three-leg winner Harmie Constantino rallied with a 73 to earn a share of eighth place at 228 alongside Laurea Duque, who posted a 74, while Florence Bisera also mounted a comeback with a 73 to tie Mafy Singson, who put in a 74, at 10th place with 229.

While An dominated the field with her stellar performance, Villacencio, Ababa and Legaspi battled fiercely for runner-up honors and the top prize of P130,000.

In the end, Villacencio edged out her rivals with a par on the final hole, as Ababa and Legaspi’s late birdie and eagle on No. 16, respectively, left them just one stroke short. Ababa and Legaspi halved the combined P165,000 second and third prizes.

An made her breakthrough in the local golf scene when she won the Junior PGT leg at Mount Malarayat three weeks ago in her debut. From that moment on, Villanueva, who also coaches at Woodrose School in Alabang, knew he had a future star in his stable.