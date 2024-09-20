Senator Legarda honored, pledges closer Phl-France ties

Senator Loren Legarda has pledged to enhance cultural, diplomatic and strategic relations between the Philippines and France, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in new areas.

This commitment was underscored when she was formally awarded the title of Officier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur by the French Government, represented by Her Excellency Marie Fontanel. Legarda expressed her gratitude for the honor, seeing it as both a recognition and a call to action.

“Over the years, my collaborations with France have been grounded in a deep respect for our shared values, particularly in cultural diplomacy and the fight for climate justice. I consider cultural diplomacy the Philippines’ fourth pillar of foreign policy, a key that opens doors to political and economic initiatives,” she stated.

The Officier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur is a prestigious honor that recognizes significant contributions to society, culture and public service. This recognition comes eight years after Legarda was first honored as Chevalier, underscoring her dedication to cultural diplomacy and climate justice.

Legarda’s collaborations with France have included initiatives such as the Philippine Studies Program at Sciences Po and the 2013 Philippine exhibit at the Musée du Quai Branly, which showcased indigenous Filipino art. As a strong advocate for climate action, she referenced the Manila Call to Action for Climate Change adopted in 2015 and her role in ratifying the Paris Agreement.

She also highlighted her recent participation in the “Blue Nations” initiative, which aims to enhance cooperation on maritime and climate issues in anticipation of the 2025 UN Oceans Conference.

In her statement, Legarda reiterated her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new collaborative opportunities. She underscored the shared responsibility of both nations in protecting the planet and fostering a sustainable future.

“The Philippines and France are true climate allies, bound by a common purpose and a shared responsibility to protect our planet. Together, we have shown that no obstacle is too great when nations stand united in the face of adversity. Our shared vision of a sustainable future for the next generation is a promise that we must uphold,” Legarda said.