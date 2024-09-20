SEC, Subic freeport trade group ink investment MoA

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT —The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tarlac Extension Office and the Subic Bay Freeport Chamber of Commerce (SBFCC) have agreed to provide education and protection to companies planning to invest in the premier freeport.

During the SEC’s Roadshow on Capital Formation for MSMEs and Startups, held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC) on Thursday, the SEC-Tarlac and the SBFCC signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

According to SEC Tarlac Director Atty. Richard R. Laus, the agreement, under the SEC Communication, Advocacy and Network (SEC CAN) initiative, marks a significant step in promoting investor education and protection.

“These are two key pillars of a healthy and sustainable business environment,” Laus said.

Laus, along with Director of the Market and Securities Regulation Department Atty. Oliver Leonardo, represented the SEC during the MoA signing. President Benjamin Antonio III and Director Peter Tumanda represented the SBFCC.

He said the MoA formalizes the shared commitment of the SEC and the SBFCC to empower investors and entrepreneurs through education, advocacy and campaigns that will equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their investments from risks.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative journey that will elevate investor protection and education, benefiting businesses, investors and the public alike,” Laus added.

At the roadshow, SEC Commissioner McJill Bryant T. Fernandez, who served as keynote speaker, said the commission is the gateway to doing business in the Philippines.

He emphasized that the SEC provides a competitive, secure, and sustainable environment for company registration and monitoring, efficient capital formation, broad stakeholder participation, transformative business innovation and strong investor protection.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Business and Investment Department ICT Manager Panfilo Jurilla, representing Senior Deputy Administrator for Business and Investment Group Renato W. Lee III, welcomed the collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Director Leonardo also discussed “The Capital Market and How It Can Benefit MSMEs,” while Marketing Head Charmaine Co talked about opportunities in crowdfunding as a capital-raising activity.

Other topics included “PSE IPO Listing: Paving the Way for SME Growth” by Philippine Stock Exchange Marketing Services Department Head Theresa Joy Lumanlan and a response from SBFCC president Antonio.