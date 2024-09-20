Savor the best of Phl cuisine at SM Supermalls

Celebrate the Foodie Festival this whole month of September! Explore the Philippines’ sumptuous cuisine and delight your taste buds by feasting on the best dishes each region has to offer, brought closer to you by SM Supermalls!
Looking for every Filipino’s favorite sizzling, savory, and meaty sisig? This hearty dish hails from Central Luzon, and became such a hit across the regions that it can be considered one of the country’s favorite Filipino dishes. Treat yourself to this iconic meal in a variety of ways—MESA is serving up this classic! Looking for a bit of crunch? Try MANAM’s House Crispy Sisig. For sisig lovers who want a bit more kick, ABE’s got you covered with their Spicy Sisig Pampanga!
Longganisa is a classic Filipino breakfast food, finding its roots in North Luzon. This Filipino take on the breakfast sausage is accented perfectly by garlic fried rice and a sunny side up egg and leveled up when paired with atchara! Enjoy it just like that at CAFE ADRIATICO, which offers the Tamis Anghang longganisa variant. Or, head to GEORGE & ONNIE’S for a different take, with longganisa skewers served with egg yolk in soy sauce. For an interesting twist, try TSOKOLATERIA’s Longganisa Fundido, the Baguio longganisang hubad served with cacao nibs!
The crackling sound of crispy pata makes every Filipino’s head turn, bringing back the memories of celebrations and fiestas with family and loved ones! But the history of this is relatively short, getting its start in Caloocan in Metro Manila in the 50’s. You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to get your hands on this dish—get it now at BARRIO FIESTA, the restaurant behind this holiday staple! For a smoky variety, try XO 46’s Smoked Crispy Pata, or try the Cebuano version at KUYA J’S!
The origins of bibingka is considered a debatable topic among historians, with some arguments claiming it came from India, Indonesia, or of course, the Philippines. History aside, what we do know as fact is that bibingka is part of Filipino culture and identity—as a favorite after-Mass snack enjoyed by Filipinos during the Christmas season! Luckily, bibingka can be found in every corner, sold any day of the year, thanks to BBK BIBINGKA & COFFEE! Looking for something a little more indulgent? Try MANGAN’s take on the classic bibingka, topped with generous dollops of kesong puti. Want something a bit more novel that you can show off at your next party? Try DELI BY CHELE’s special Cheesecake Bibingka!
It’s no secret—Bacolod’s chicken inasal is the best of the best! In fact, this regional favorite was voted by people as one of the Top 5 chicken dishes in the world by Taste Atlas. Talk about a global powerhouse! Dig into this world-class winner over at BACOLOD CHICKEN INASAL, or try it several different ways at LOLA CAFE. Want a fun fusion spin on your inasal? Check out LOCAVORE’s delicious chicken inasal tacos!
