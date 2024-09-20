Robledo Timido’s journey in modern Filipino music

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is undoubtedly experiencing significant growth. The genre has evolved from its traditional folk roots, influenced heavily by the music of the ‘70s and ‘80s, to a more vibrant and energetic sound.

Today, OPM incorporates global influences, such as R&B and hip-hop, leading to the emergence of a new wave of modern Filipino pop artists.

Robledo Timido, the artist behind Spotify and TikTok chart-topping songs “Mapagdamot” and “Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang,” is definitely one of them. Additionally, “Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang” is in the Top 15 of the Top Songs – Philippines playlist on the streaming application.

As of writing, “Mapagdamot” has nearly 19.4 million streams on Spotify, while “Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang” has tallied 8.8 million streams.

Robledo’s original name is Prince Gamad, but you might wonder why his original name and artist name are so different.

“Timido translates to ‘shy’ in Spanish,” Robledo said when asked about the meaning of his artist name.

Robledo explained that his surname comes from his grandmother’s side of the family, who, for him, is undoubtedly the biggest supporter pushing him to pursue a career in music.

“In the family, it’s really my grandmother who pushed me to pursue music,” he said.

“My grandmother even helps fund me sometimes whenever I have gigs and things like that,” Robledo added.

Earlier this year, Robledo had a gig in Tunasan, Muntinlupa, where he revealed that he initially felt overwhelmed and anxious. He was also surprised to see some of his well-known friends, such as DEMI and Yuridope, included in the gig’s lineup.

Like a proud grandson, Robledo expressed that despite struggling with activities he ventured into, such as sports and other hobbies, his grandmother’s support remained strong and unwavering.

However, it wasn’t just support and encouragement. The artist admitted that he faced doubts from people close to him, who encouraged him to focus on his academics instead of pursuing music.

“Because of my deep passion for music, I’m juggling both my academics and music simultaneously,” he said.

The fruits of hard work don’t appear instantly; Robledo’s patience and perseverance have paid off as his music career started to gain traction.

The young artist began his music career at just 13 years old during his junior high school years.

Now a 19-year-old dedicated artist, Robledo shared that six years ago, when he first pursued his passion for music, he focused solely on hip-hop.

Robledo is currently a second-year college student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management at the University of Perpetual Help.

“It’s like a day in the life of an artist; there will be people asking for photos and videos, whether you like it or not,” Robledo said about how he manages interactions with fans during his school hours.

Rise of ‘Mapagdamot’ and ‘Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang’

When asked about the sudden growth of “Mapagdamot” and “Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang” — songs that highlight Robledo’s slow yet intimate approach — he struggled to contain his smile and excitement.

“Mapagdamot,” released in November 2023, was heavily inspired by his situationship. A situationship, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, is a period between the first meeting and a committed relationship.

“There’s a ‘push-and-pull’ happening in our situationship right now,” the Las Piñas-based singer responded when asked about his inspiration for the song.

With “Mapagdamot” being linked to his current situationship, Robledo blushed when asked if the girl had any idea she was the main subject of the song.

“Uhmm, yes, she has an idea. When she found out she was the subject of the song, she realized she was playing a ‘push-and-pull’ role in our relationship.”

On the other hand, the other chart-topping song addresses jealousy over a person, rooted in the idea of wanting exclusivity with someone but not having the right to demand it, which leads to the sentiment “Sana sa akin ka lang (I wish you were just mine).”

The singer admitted that he did not expect “Mapagdamot” to become a hit on TikTok. However, he had a ‘gut feeling’ it would gain some traction, though not to this extent.

He noted that it marked the beginning of several TikTok users creating videos with his music.