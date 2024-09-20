Rewarding hate

Approaching the first year of the barbarism that happened on 7 October 2023 in Israel when the terror group Hamas massacred 1,139 people, including 815 civilians, the world must take stock of current developments.

A further 251 persons were taken hostage during the attack on the Gaza Strip on that day of infamy, several were wantonly murdered.

The victim of the dreadful assault is now the villain courtesy of prejudiced bodies of the United Nations (UN) which had thrown their lot behind the defense of the terrorists and their allies.

The atrocities against the Jewish nation are being rewarded through displaced outcries over the effects of an unwanted war that happened to defend and protect a besieged population.

Recent developments at the UN since the Hamas atrocities of 7th October exposed the bias and breaches of neutrality in certain bodies of the United Nations.

These key UN agencies have spread blatant fake news and applied a double standard when addressing Israel’s actions and the ongoing conflict.

They became the purveyor of falsehoods which is the global anti-Israel political and public discourse.

Bias against Israel within the UN system is not a new phenomenon. Still, the prejudice has spread to parts of the international body that are being relied on to uphold neutrality and impartiality.

Senior figures within the UN have labeled Israel’s criticism of the organization as “disinformation” but the Israeli government came up with detailed allegations of the systematic bias of leading UN agencies.

Among the bodies pointed to was the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which is the primary source of information for the UN and the international community regarding violence and the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel issued a long list that showed OCHA’s reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian context was heavily against it.

Assailed for so long is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) which has employees who were linked to the massacre.

UNWRA, which is the sole refugee agency of the UN dedicated to a particular ethnic group which is the Palestinians, was proven to have been deeply infiltrated by terror organizations, particularly Hamas.

Israel said that instead of addressing the evidence it presented, UNRWA and the UN attempted to whitewash the findings, downplaying the extent of the problem as a case of “a few rotten apples.”

No investigation was launched into the allegations of a widespread terror infiltration, including into UNRWA’s education system.

Also mentioned was the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), an organization that operates under the logistical framework of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Israel said that since the beginning of the war, the IPC has issued three reports on Gaza which relied primarily on information from tainted UN sources warning of an imminent risk of famine.

The reports have significantly influenced various actions, including UN Security Council resolutions and proceedings against Israel in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

Another body, the CAAC (Children and Armed Conflict) issued a report that became the basis for the June 2024 UN Secretary-General decision to include the Israel Defense Forces on the UN’s “blacklist” for committing grave violations against children.

UNWOMEN which is the main organization for gender equality also looked the other way as hundreds of Israeli women and girls were brutally murdered by Hamas.

Since the start of the war, the documentation of the UN agencies’ actions has been tirelessly undertaken since it is as much a part of Israel’s quest for fairness and accountability.

The prejudice against the victims of terrorism among the international agencies must stop, which is necessary since the UN belongs to all of humanity and its systems’ credibility is being compromised by the hatred of Israel.