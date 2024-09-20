Revolutionizing education with digital tools 

Mapúa University has taken a significant step towards enhancing student experiences and bridging the learning gap by launching four innovative digital toolkits: Ally, EAC Visual Data, Engage and MapúaX.

Designed to enhance students’ support, engagement, and access to educational resources, these toolkits leverage technology to create a more inclusive and effective learning environment.

“With these toolkits combined, we can facilitate learning for hundreds of thousands of young Filipinos and professionals,” Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, Mapúa University president and chief executive officer, said.

Ally addresses the requirements of learners with special needs. Colorblind, dyslexic, vision impaired, or even foreign students who cannot communicate in the local language can effortlessly engage with the educational content. It has been merged into the university’s Cardinal EDGE Learning Management System which is powered by Blackboard AI and Anthology.

The EAC Visual Data, combined with Ally, is a dashboard that collects, visualizes, assesses, and analyzes student outcomes. It allows professors to gauge student competencies so they can scaffold or supplement their learning as needed.

Meanwhile, Engage is a digital solution that aims to improve students’ campus life and experiences. The platform automates the approval procedure that student organizations need to host events on campus. It also allows the university to monitor and evaluate these events. Aside from simplifying the backend, Engage gives students a real-time preview of upcoming extracurricular activities.

The fourth and most comprehensive digital tool is the MapúaX online learning platform. As a course catalog, MapuaX houses the fully online courses that can earn credits for Mapua’s fully online programs, which include six undergraduate programs in computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, and information technology.

MapúaX also features the university’s long-running STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Teach program, a free continuing professional education initiative specifically designed for high school teachers.

Maestrecampo said that by year-end, Academies on project management, additive manufacturing, Lean Six Sigma, artificial intelligence, analytics and data science, and instructional design and technology would be offered to the public.