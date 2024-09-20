Retro spection
French-Belgian fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière marks a nostalgic adventure through a decade of fashion with Louis Vuitton.
Call it rewind and fast forward, the Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection was presented in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre -- the same place where the acclaimed designer presented his first collection exactly 10 years ago.
It was like a reunion with the set conceived by the same artist, Philippe Parreno, in collaboration with film production designer James Chinlund, as well as a soundscape by sound designer Nicolas Becker.
This very special collection is all about following one’s own North Star. With the right direction and way, one spots a tinge of early affinities, befitting imprints of beloved garments, and affection for a gesture, a cut or an embroidery. The imagination absorbs it all and every tomorrow is a new day where fashion in the detail matters. It’s a process of self-mastery when one is in the pursuit in the perfection of their artistry.
Four uber-stylish themes were presented from the forward collective.
Sports Luxe revealed Louis Vuitton’s latest incantation of fabric manipulation and textile technology. Ghesquière’s love for advancements and innovation complements one’s silhouette and active lifestyle.
LV’s modern ready-to-wear boasts of tech jersey, their signature cady crepe and unique fabric blends like the scuba.
Travel is in the DNA of Louis Vuitton, and at the heart it are the iconic trunks. For the collection Timeless Heritage, Nicolas pays homage to these precious masterpieces by scanning their designs and printing them onto the RTW pieces and leather goods of the collection.
Nicolas’ direction on the third, which is Sheer Brilliance, celebrates femininity and the modern LV woman. The designer’s unconventional silhouettes are making a bold fashion statement with new iterations as seen in ruffles, sheer and lightweight textiles, and dainty lace embroideries.
Lastly, Gilded Opulence presents luxe in gold fabrication such as tweeds and intricate ensembles showcasing Louis Vuitton’s unparalleled mark of distinction.