Retro spection 

French-Belgian fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière marks a nostalgic adventure through a decade of fashion with Louis Vuitton.

Call it rewind and fast forward, the Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection was presented in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre -- the same place where the acclaimed designer presented his first collection exactly 10 years ago.

It was like a reunion with the set conceived by the same artist, Philippe Parreno, in collaboration with film production designer James Chinlund, as well as a soundscape by sound designer Nicolas Becker.