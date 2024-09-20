Ransom Collective's Muri drops solo EP

After years of being recognized as the violinist of the indie band Ransom Collective, Muri finally goes solo — releasing her own Extended Play (EP), "llème."

The EP is composed of four tracks — "Afternoon", "Anywhere but here", "Story", and "Rêve-toi" — written and arranged by Muri herself. As per Muri, "Story" is her top song out of the four because of the hint of Filipino language in it.

According to Muri, the core theme of the EP is to embrace new things and learn to let go of the old ones — influenced by her own encounters of dealing with growth, loss, and discovery after living in multiple countries.

The Paris-based artist also added that her desire to create music that sparks conversations inspired her to release the soulful pop EP.

"I want music to simply be an exchange, a conversation. One of giving — letting people hear what the world has shown me," the artist said.

More than aiming for virality and fame, Muri is more focused on creating music for herself, the reason for the distinct combination of storytelling, dreamy synths, and bits of multiple languages infused in the soulful pop music project.

"I feel like this stage of mixed identity, living in multiple countries, gave me this gray area...to challenge my assumptions about songwriting and inject my elements of multiple worlds," she said.

Muri is set to launch her new record at Sari-Sari Cocktails in Makati City on Sunday, 22 September. All four tracks of the album will be performed by Muri live for the first time accompanied by her backing band.

The indie pop singer will also take the center stage at the AXEAN Festival 2024 in Bali on 28 and 29 September.

Muri's debut EP "llème" is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.